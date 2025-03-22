Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,622 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

