LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $327.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

