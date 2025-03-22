Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

