iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

