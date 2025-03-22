Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.16 and its 200-day moving average is $476.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

