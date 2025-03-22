Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Hagan purchased 50,000 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,280.72. The trade was a 23.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preston Klassen sold 31,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $39,620.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,429.30. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,998 shares of company stock worth $282,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

