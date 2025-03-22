Umpqua Bank Purchases 137 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.95 and its 200 day moving average is $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.22 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

