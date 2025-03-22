Umpqua Bank Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CCI opened at $106.61 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

