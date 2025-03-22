Sykon Capital LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sykon Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,670 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,033,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $70.89 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

