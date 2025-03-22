Umpqua Bank Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,350,000 after buying an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $305.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

