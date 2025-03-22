Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19), RTT News reports. Sow Good had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.15%.
Sow Good Stock Down 44.0 %
SOWG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
Sow Good Company Profile
