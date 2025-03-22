Polygon (MATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $877,033.40

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $404.87 million and approximately $877,033.40 worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,160.71 or 0.99907182 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,508.44 or 0.99132875 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,783,718 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
