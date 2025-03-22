Umpqua Bank Buys 5,819 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

