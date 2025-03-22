Umpqua Bank Purchases 5,500 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

