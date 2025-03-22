Bankinter, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Bankinter Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $11.42 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

