Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FITBP opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.