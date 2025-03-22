Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITBP opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

