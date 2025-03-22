Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

