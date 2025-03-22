HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.