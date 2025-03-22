Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $115,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 146,692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WING opened at $215.46 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.