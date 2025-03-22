Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,039,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $440.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

