Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 666,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.76 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

