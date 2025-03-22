Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

