Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,625 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Organon & Co. worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.