Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 461.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.62.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

