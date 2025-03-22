Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on February 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $196.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

