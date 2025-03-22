Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Teledyne Technologies stock on February 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $502.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.