Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on February 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.84 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

