United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Upgraded at B. Riley

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

United States Antimony Stock Up 17.9 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $228.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.67. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

