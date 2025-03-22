Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.52. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 86.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

