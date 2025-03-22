Wedbush Downgrades Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Hold

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELEV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 7.9 %

ELEV stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 102.6% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,993,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 227.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,079,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 749,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

