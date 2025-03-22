MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Posts Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

