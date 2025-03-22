Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
NASDAQ VEEE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
