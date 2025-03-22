Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEEE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

