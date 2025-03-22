KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Hits $0.0419

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $156,001.96 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,160.71 or 0.99907182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,508.44 or 0.99132875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

