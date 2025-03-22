ZEGA Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,749 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,991,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

