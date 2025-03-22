Sciencast Management LP Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 763.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

