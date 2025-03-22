ZEGA Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 325,881 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,000. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ZEGA Investments LLC owned approximately 5.98% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

