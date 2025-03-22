34,488 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,269 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

