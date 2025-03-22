Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,198.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,292.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,310.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

