HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 351.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $118.42.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

