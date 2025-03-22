EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

EOG stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

