KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,345,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

