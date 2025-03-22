Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 767.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

