Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 8,022 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

