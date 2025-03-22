Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.93. 2,604,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,459,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

