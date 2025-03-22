Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 7,331 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,196,000 after buying an additional 572,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after buying an additional 465,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.