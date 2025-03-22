Washington Trust Bank Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

