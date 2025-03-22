Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Position Increased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,913 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.5% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,563,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after buying an additional 833,291 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,048,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 586,886 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

