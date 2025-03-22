von Borstel & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 80,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

