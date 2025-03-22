AXQ Capital LP Acquires 26,005 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 125,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 75,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

