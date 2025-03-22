Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AECOM worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

